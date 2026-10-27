Dashcam video shows truck crash into tree in Malden, narrowly missing delivery driver

The sun wasn't even up when a truck barreled down Fellsway East in Malden, Massachusetts, and crashed into a tree, narrowly missing people standing nearby.

Massachusetts State Police said they got a call around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday for the crash near the intersection of Fellsway and Maple Street.

Ricardo Furtado is a delivery driver who got the entire incident on his dashboard cameras. Furtado had just gotten out of the car for his first delivery of the day and reached the front porch of a home on the Fellsway when he heard a noise over his shoulder. "As soon as I got to his front door, I look back and I heard a loud noise," said Furtado. "And it was just flying back behind me."

The truck crashed into a tree in the front yard of the home he was delivering to. Furtado was roughly an arm's length away, narrowly avoiding disaster. "I was a little bit like in shock the first minute. The first thing on my mind was that I was lucky. Oh my God, I was lucky," he said.

Furtado said he went to check on the two people he saw in the car but they opened the doors and started walking away.

One of the people who live in the house behind the tree where the truck crashed told WBZ-TV this is the sixth incident they have seen in the near three decades of living here. "It's very dangerous," said the homeowner. "That tree has been hit before, our neighbor's tree, we've had a car flip in front of our house. Wheels go flying. It's typical of what happens here."

Massachusetts State Police said they found an injured passenger but are still looking for the driver. MSP stated the truck did not have plates and was possibly stolen.

Furtado said he felt lucky this wasn't worse. "I am not a very religious guy, but I actually prayed today," Furtado said. "I am a little bit shaken up."