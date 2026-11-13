Massachusetts man accused of killing sister said she was "possessed by demons"

A Malden, Massachusetts, man accused of killing his own sister says she was possessed by demons, and he was trying to help her, but prosecutors say the evidence told a different story.

Jean Eddy Noel, 43, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his sister, 38-year-old Kenia Noel, on Thursday.

Investigators said they received a 911 call reporting that a woman took her own life, with a knife still in her hand.

But prosecutors say this was no suicide; instead, they say Noel violently stabbed the 38-year-old victim to death in a rented Airbnb.

Investigators made disturbing discoveries when they got to the rental on Lombard Court. They say they found the victim in a pool of blood, with knife wounds to her neck holding a kitchen knife.

Court documents say nearby on a table was another bloody knife; a Bible covered in blood and what looked like a homemade crucifix.

Investigators said in court documents, "the placement of the knives seemed inconsistent with the expected location if the injuries were just self-inflicted."

Detectives say, after Noel's sister's death, the 43-year-old left the Airbnb to shower at their family home and tried to clean blood around the rental before police arrived.

Police say when they questioned Noel they noticed cuts on his hands.

Court documents say in that interview, "Eddy said the victim was possessed by demons or voodoo spirits." And that "there were spirits inside her, choking her."

Documents also say he told police, "the victim stated that her friend 'did voodoo on her,'" and complained about problems in her throat.

The siblings had made plans to go to Haiti to address the issues; instead, she was found dead.

A not guilty plea was entered on Noel's behalf and he is being held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for January 5, 2026.