Video shows man allegedly punching police officer during brawl in Lowell

A 20-year-old is facing several charges after a video shows him allegedly punching a police officer during a brawl in Lowell over the weekend.

Malakai Linton of Chelmsford was arraigned in court on Monday. He has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer and other counts.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday outside of a live music bar, Tescobar, in downtown Lowell. Police said that Linton had gotten into an altercation with another man and a brawl ensued.

His mother, Krystel Linton, had tried to intervene and was hit, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground, according to police. Linton tried to help his mother, but officers had arrived and were attempting to get control of the situation when things began to escalate. Officers attempted to detain Linton, tasing him three times before he punched the officer in the face, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that video shows Linton punching the officer.

"The defendant cocked back with a closed right fist, threw a single punch and connected with officer Bettencourt's jaw, knocking him completely unconscious," the prosecutor said.

The officer received a concussion and an injury to his arm from the blow. Several other people were injured in the brawl.

But Linton's mother said that the video doesn't show the whole story. She said she received a brain bleed from her fall and that her family is being mistreated by police.

"What you guys are seeing on Facebook is completely not truthful; they are showing one end of it. They're not showing the other end. They are not showing the cop punching my son in the face," Krystel Linton said. "I am lying on a pile of blood on the ground, and they're all walking by me. Mind you, there were eight officers there; not one of them stepped in"

Linton is being held on $7,500 bail and is due back in court on August 28.

Other defendants involved in the altercation also faced a judge on Monday.

