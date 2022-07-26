Watch CBS News
Massachusetts has the best public schools in the country, ranking shows

BOSTON - Yet another report finds that Massachusetts has the best schools in the country.

A new survey from WalletHub puts the Commonwealth at the top of a ranking of states with the best and worst public school systems.

Massachusetts had the highest math and reading test scores and tied for first in ACT scores. It also had the lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students.

Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland rounded out the Top 5. New Hampshire came in sixth. New Mexico schools were at the bottom of the list.

WalletHub says it based its ranking on quality and safety factors, including graduation rates, test scores and student-to-teacher ratios.

