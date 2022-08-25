Watch CBS News
Lynn triple-murder suicide victims identified

Family blames mental health, abuse in Lynn triple-murder suicide
LYNN – Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett released the identifications of the Lynn woman and three family members who died in a triple-murder suicide.

Investigators said 31-year-old Kahosay Sharifi shot her father, 66-year-old Mohamed Sharifi and her brother-in-law, 34-year-old Sanjar Halin at a home on Rockaway Street.

Kahosay then allegedly killed her brother-in-law's father Abdul Halin, 46, in his car outside a home on Laighton Street.

Blodgett said Kahosay then died by suicide outside Stop & Shop on Washington Street.

Members of the Sharifi family said in a statement posted on their mailbox after the deaths that mental health and abuse were to blame.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or for more resources visit their website. For more mental health resources, click here.

