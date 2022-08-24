Watch CBS News
Local News

Family blames mental health, abuse in Lynn triple-murder suicide

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Family blames mental health, abuse in Lynn triple-murder suicide
Family blames mental health, abuse in Lynn triple-murder suicide 01:46

LYNN - The family devastated by a triple-murder suicide in Lynn says mental health and abuse played a role in the incident.

The Essex district attorney confirmed Wednesday that a woman shot and killed her father, brother-in-law and her brother-in-law's father, before killing herself.

Two young children are now fatherless, the Sharifi family wrote on an online fundraising page. A statement posted on their mailbox asked for privacy and blamed mental health and abuse.

The shootings began inside a home on Rockaway Street in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say a 31-year-old woman shot her 66-year-old father and 34-year-old brother-in-law before gunning down a third relative a half mile away.

"She then shot and killed a 56-year-old man inside his vehicle outside of 54 Laighton Street, and this man was her brother-in-law's father," Essex DA Jonathan Blodgett said.

The suspect was found dead in a car in a Stop and Shop parking lot with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. I-Team sources say the woman legally owned the weapons.

Police have not yet released the names of anyone involved. 

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.