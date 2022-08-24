Family blames mental health, abuse in Lynn triple-murder suicide

LYNN - The family devastated by a triple-murder suicide in Lynn says mental health and abuse played a role in the incident.

The Essex district attorney confirmed Wednesday that a woman shot and killed her father, brother-in-law and her brother-in-law's father, before killing herself.

Two young children are now fatherless, the Sharifi family wrote on an online fundraising page. A statement posted on their mailbox asked for privacy and blamed mental health and abuse.

The shootings began inside a home on Rockaway Street in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say a 31-year-old woman shot her 66-year-old father and 34-year-old brother-in-law before gunning down a third relative a half mile away.

"She then shot and killed a 56-year-old man inside his vehicle outside of 54 Laighton Street, and this man was her brother-in-law's father," Essex DA Jonathan Blodgett said.

The suspect was found dead in a car in a Stop and Shop parking lot with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. I-Team sources say the woman legally owned the weapons.

Police have not yet released the names of anyone involved.