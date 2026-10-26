Car stolen in Lynn, Massachusetts with 6-year-old child inside, suspect arrested

A 6-year-old child who was inside a car that was stolen in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon has been reunited with their family.

Police got a call around 4:45 p.m. that the car had been stolen on Boston Street and a child was in the back seat. The search for the car ended on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett.

Police surrounded the white car they said had the 6-year-old child inside, while people who live nearby watched in shock.

"When you looked down, we seen just tons of cop car lights, police car lights and stuff," a witness said. "So, I knew that it definitely was a small child. Other than that, I don't know if it was his child ... all I know is they dragged him away, threw him in the car and they put the girl in the car."

Police say it started about seven miles up the road in Lynn. The car would lead them through Revere and into Everett before it was stopped.

Lynn police said all surrounding departments and the Massachusetts State Police were notified of the incident, and they initiated the process for an AMBER Alert before the car was stopped.

The driver was taken into custody. The child was deemed safe and transported by EMS to Mass General Hospital in Boston for evaluation where they were reunited with family.

Police did not say if the suspect knew this family or what led up to them getting into the car.

The suspect will be in Lynn District Court on Tuesday.