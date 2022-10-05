Lynn streets transformed into 1980s New York for Warhol movie shoot

Lynn streets transformed into 1980s New York for movie shoot

LYNN - It was lights, camera, action in Lynn Tuesday night.

Film crews took over Union and Exchange streets for a movie shoot. They transformed the busy intersection into 1980s New York, complete with an old-time NYPD cruiser.

The crew is filming a movie about artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat called "The Collaboration" starring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope.