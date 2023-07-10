Search for missing 7-year-old girl with autism in Lowell enters second day

LOWELL - The search for a missing 7-year-old girl with autism will resume Monday morning in Lowell.

Seven-year-old Anna was last seen Sunday between 2 and 3 p.m. in the East Merrimack Street area of the Belvedere section of Lowell.

She is Black, four-feet-seven inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds, according to police, who also said she is non-verbal.

Anna was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest and a purple hair tie. She was also riding a bike at the time.

The search was suspended late Sunday night and will resume at 7 a.m.

Everyone who lives in the area has been asked to check their property.

"Neighbors can do two things that are helpful to us," said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. "First is checking any video footage they may have, Ring doorbells, Nest, anything like that, beginning shortly after two o'clock this afternoon looking, hopefully, to see Anna on their video. The second is, as they get started in the morning, they're taking the dogs out, whatever, do a really good search of their property."

"Anywhere a child could be possibly located. Your vehicles, sheds, doorways, decks, anywhere," said Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon. "Just keep an eye out and if you see something, give us a call."

Anyone who's seen her should call 911 or 978-937-3200 immediately.