'Lord of The Rings' stars to reunite at Fan Expo in Boston. Here's the full celebrity lineup

The lineup for 2026 Fan Expo Boston has been announced, and fans of "Lord of the Rings," "Twilight," and "The Boys" are in luck.

The stars from "Lord of the Rings" are headlining the convention for the film trilogy's 25th anniversary alongside Mel Gibson from "Braveheart and William Shatner from "Star Trek."

Check out the full celebrity lineup below.

Mel Gibson, "Lethal Weapon" and "Braveheart:

Orlando Bloom, "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Lord of the Rings"

Karl Urban, "The Boys" and "The Lord of the Rings"

Elijah Wood, "The Lord of the Rings"

Miranda Otto, "The Lord of the Rings"

Sean Astin, "The Lord of the Rings"

Dominic Monaghan, "The Lord of the Rings"

Billy Boyd, "The Lord of the Rings"

John Noble, "The Lord of the Rings"

John Rhys-Davies, "The Lord of the Rings"

David Wenham, "The Lord of the Rings"

William Shatner, "Star Trek"

Ashley Greene, "Twilight"

Jackson Rathbone, "Twilight"

Kellan Lutz, "Twilight"

Peter Facinelli, "Twilight"

Josh Holloway, "Yellowstone" and "Lost"

Henry Ian Cusick, "Lost"

Dean Norris, "Breaking Bad"

Dafne Keen, "Logan" and "His Dark Materials"

Frank Grillo, "Marvel Cinematic Universe" and "DC Universe"

Mike Colter, "Luke Cage"

Peggy The Dog, "Deadpool"

Colin O'Donoghue, "Once Upon A Time"

Danny Glover, "Lethal Weapon"

James Marsters, "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"

Tom Welling, "Smallville"

Michael Rosenbaum, "Smallville"

Kristen Kreuk, "Smallville"

Erica Durance, "Smallville"

Erin Moriarty, "The Boys"

Karen Fukuhara, "The Boys"

Colby Minifie, "The Boys"

Valorie Curry, "The Boys"

Cameron Crovetti, "The Boys"

Laz Alonso, "The Boys"

Jonathan Frakes, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Brent Spiner, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Gates McFadden, "Star Trek"

Christopher Judge, "Stargate"

Mara Wilson, "Matilda"

Jason Marsden, "Hocus Pocus"

Vinessa Shaw, "Hocus Pocus"

Omri Katz, "Hocus Pocus"

Kerri Green, "The Goonies"

Martha Plimpton, "The Goonies"

Corey Feldman, "The Goonies"

Ken Scott, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Robbie Rist, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Brian Tochi, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Ernie Reyes Jr., "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Francois Chau, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Judith Hoag, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Johnny Yong Bosch, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers"

Rob Colletti, "One Piece"

Lilli Cooper, "Wicked"

Krystina Alabado, "Mean Girls"

Christian Borle, "Something Rotten"

Joel Perez, "Fun Home"

Voice actors from popular video games, anime, and animation will also be at the convention. Veronica Taylor from "Pokemon," Cristina Vee from "Sailor Moon," Christopher Judge from "God of War," Steve Downes from "Halo," and countless stars from "Naruto" will be in attendance. For a full list of voice actors, click here.

Comic creators, including Ryann Ottley from "Invincible" and Scott Snyder from "Absolute Batman," will attend.

Boston 2026 Fan Expo

The convention gives fans the opportunity to meet their favorite stars, attend panels, and Q&A's. Attendees will also be able to shop from dozens of vendors from all over the world.

FanExpo Boston also hosts a cosplay competition with the winner taking home $1,000 and a trip to MEGACon Orlando 2027.

The expo begins Friday, August 7, and runs through Sunday, August 9, at the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center in Seaport. Tickets begin at $40. Meet and greets, photos and autographs with celebrities are not included.