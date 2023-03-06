United Airlines planes clip wings on Logan Airport tarmac

BOSTON – A United Airlines plane being towed on the tarmac clipped wings with another aircraft at Logan Airport on Monday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. No one was hurt.

Two planes made contact at Logan Airport on March 6, 2023. @valeriesrose/Twitter

Massport said a jet that was set to depart for Newark made contact with another United plane as it was being pushed back from the gate. The other plane was waiting to head to Denver.

"While pushing back from its gate earlier today at Boston Logan, the wing of one United aircraft made contact with the wing of another United plane parked at the neighboring gate. Customers on both aircraft deplaned normally and we've made arrangements to get them to their destinations on different aircraft," a United spokesperson told WBZ-TV in a statement.

The FAA, which will be investigating the incident, said it was flight 515 that struck the tail of Flight 267. Both planes are Boeing 737s.

Exactly a week ago, a JetBlue flight and a Learjet had a "close call" at Logan, according to the FAA. No one was hurt, but the incident is still under investigation.