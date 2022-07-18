Logan ranked among worst airports in America for summer cancellations

BOSTON -- Logan Airport has been named one of the worst airports in the country for cancellations this summer.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware looked at data from top airports across the country. Logan ranked eighth, with 3.6% of summer flights canceled.

The Top 10 also includes several airports in Florida and the New York area, with Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey ranking worst for delays. Nearly 8% of flights leaving Newark have been canceled since May 28 and more than 7% of those leaving LaGuardia have been canceled. The other major New York airport, JFK, comes in at No. 9.

Mounting disruptions come as the number of air travelers reaches pandemic-era highs.

Here are the US airports with the most summer cancellations with percentages of flights canceled:

1. Newark Liberty International Airport: 7.9%

2. LaGuardia Airport: 7.4%

3. Reagan National Airport: 5.4%

4. Raleigh-Durham International Airport: 4.3%

5. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: 3.7%

6. Pittsburgh International Airport: 3.7%

7. Philadelphia International Airport: 3.6%

8. Boston Logan International Airport: 3.6%

9. John F. Kennedy International Airport: 3.5%

10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 3.4%