Watch CBS News
Local News

Logan ranked among worst airports in America for summer cancellations

/ CBS/CNN

Logan Airport getting $62 million from FAA for improvements
Logan Airport getting $62 million from FAA for improvements 00:23

BOSTON -- Logan Airport has been named one of the worst airports in the country for cancellations this summer. 

Flight-tracking site FlightAware looked at data from top airports across the country. Logan ranked eighth, with 3.6% of summer flights canceled.

The Top 10 also includes several airports in Florida and the New York area, with Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey ranking worst for delays. Nearly 8% of flights leaving Newark have been canceled since May 28 and more than 7% of those leaving LaGuardia have been canceled. The other major New York airport, JFK, comes in at No. 9.

Mounting disruptions come as the number of air travelers reaches pandemic-era highs.

 Here are the US airports with the most summer cancellations with percentages of flights canceled:

1. Newark Liberty International Airport: 7.9%

2. LaGuardia Airport: 7.4%

3. Reagan National Airport: 5.4%

4. Raleigh-Durham International Airport: 4.3%

5. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: 3.7%

6. Pittsburgh International Airport: 3.7%

7. Philadelphia International Airport: 3.6%

8. Boston Logan International Airport: 3.6%

9. John F. Kennedy International Airport: 3.5%

10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 3.4%

First published on July 18, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.