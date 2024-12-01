Boston's Logan Airport seeing smoother travel than roads as millions return from Thanksgiving holiday

Heavy traffic on Massachusetts roads as people return from Thanksgiving holiday

Heavy traffic on Massachusetts roads as people return from Thanksgiving holiday

Heavy traffic on Massachusetts roads as people return from Thanksgiving holiday

BOSTON - Traffic was backed up around Massachusetts Sunday as millions returned from their Thanksgiving holiday, though Boston's Logan Airport appeared to be faring better.

Smooth sailing at Logan

According to AAA, 79.9 million Americans are traveling this Thanksgiving weekend.

Terminal A at Logan was relatively empty Sunday evening with a small line for security. The TSA was anticipating Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year and they were expecting to screen around 3 million people at airports nationwide.

An agent at Logan told WBZ-TV the majority of people did go through the airport earlier in the day, with lines going out the door. That's why travelers said they arrived early, just in case.

"We were at the Patriots game, so we left like the fourth quarter, like early, to get here in advance," said one woman. "It's been really easy. Aside from some traffic coming in, the check-in process was great and easy breezy."

Heavy traffic

While Logan was quieter Sunday evening, the roads were still bumper to bumper traffic.

"When we came in the morning, to drive my kid to college, it was heavy," one driver said, describing traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

"It took probably an extra hour," another man said.

AAA projected a record 71.7 million people would travel by car for the holiday, an additional 1.3 million drivers compared to last year.

For some people it's frustrating. One man told WBZ-TV, "You just deal with it. It's that time of year," he said.