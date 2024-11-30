Logan Airport preparing for busiest travel day of the year on Sunday

Travelers at Logan Airport prepare for busiest travel day of the year

BOSTON - Passengers at Logan Airport are gearing up for what experts are predicting will be the busiest travel day of the year on Sunday.

TSA is predicting over three million travelers to pass through airports across the country, with the amount of traffic expected to surpass this year's record-setting Fourth of July holiday.

For those traveling in and out of Boston, planning ahead and arriving early are a must. One passenger arriving at Logan Airport from Orlando said she got to the airport with her family a couple of hours early in anticipation of long lines.

"We had braced for a terrible Thanksgiving flight," said Kristina Ruiz. "Coming back, Orlando was a zoo. The airport was a zoo," she said.

Flying is also getting more expensive this holiday season, with flights up 4%, according to government data.

Driving more affordable travel option

Hitting the roadways may be the more affordable option for travel. Gas prices currently stand at $3.07 per gallon, down from $3.25 per gallon this time last year.

Experts do not expect those low prices to last.

"Gas Buddy is tracking now 30 states with average gas prices below the $ 3-gallon mark; that number could rise to 40 by the time Christmas rolls around," said Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy.

While weather conditions appear safe for drivers, planning ahead for any incidents on the road is recommended.

"Check those windshield wiper blades, make sure they're in good working condition; it's a good time to check that emergency kit too," said Tiffany Wright, director of public affairs for AAA.

"Make sure you're packing plenty of nonperishable foods, that you have water if you're taking your dog, you have medication and food for the dog as well just in case you are stranded AAA is going to be out there to rescue you, but nothing can ruin a holiday road trip than to be stuck on the side of the road."

Whether travelers plan on driving or flying, it will be busy, with nearly 80 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles from their homes, according to AAA.