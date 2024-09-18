This airport was ranked the most satisfying in the U.S.

Travel could help reduce the effects of premature aging Travel could help reduce the effects of premature aging 03:13

Air travel is booming in the U.S., with record levels of passengers taking to the skies, bringing crowds to airports across the country. Demand is pushing up travel costs, too, but U.S. travelers still find their experiences at some airports satisfying.

Sixty percent of North American airline passengers said they enjoyed spending time in that airport, according to a new report on airport satisfaction from market research firm J.D. Power. Another 59% said their airport helped alleviate travel-related stress.

"Huge air travel demand has not slowed down in North America, despite the steadily rising costs of flights, ground travel, hotel rooms and pretty much anything you can buy in an airport," Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power, said in a statement. "Most travelers are still enjoying the experience."

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ranked the highest in passenger satisfaction in the report's mega airport category, which included those with 33 million or more passengers per year. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport came in second, followed by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which ranked third.

Of course some airports fared better than others in the eyes of travelers: Newark Liberty International Airport ranked last.

J.D. Power also gauged customers' experiences at large- and medium-sized airports in North America.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, was the highest-ranking large airport, followed by Tampa International Airport and Kansas City International Airport.

In the category of medium-sized airports, Indianapolis International Airport ranked first. Jacksonville International Airport ranked second, followed by Southwest Florida International Airport.

Top-performing airports featured unique decor and aesthetics that reflect their geographic locations and celebrate the regions in which they're located. Not surprisingly, airports perceived as being severely crowded delivered a less satisfying experience to the flying public.

For the report, J.D. Power surveyed more than 26,000 flight passengers in the U.S. and Canada about their experiences at airports. The firm asked participants about their ease of travel through the airport; their level of trust in the airport; and their satisfaction with terminal facilities, airport staff, food and beverages and other retail offerings, as well as their arrival and departure experiences.

The report authors noted that Americans have pulled back spending on food, beverages and other offerings at airport terminals, in the face of rising prices. In 2024, passengers spent $3.53 less on average than they did in 2023.

To view the full rankings, click here.