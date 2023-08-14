Watch CBS News
Tyngsboro day care worker accused of taking explicit photos of children expected to be released from custody soon

TYNGSBORO - A Tyngsboro day care worker accused of taking explicit photos of young children is expected to be released from custody soon.

In a court filing Friday, a judge granted Lindsay Groves' motion for pretrial release. The 38-year-old is accused of taking nude pictures of children at the daycare and texting them to Stacie Laughton, a former New Hampshire lawmaker.

Groves must live with her parents, avoid children under 18 years old and stay away from technology.

