Tyngsboro day care worker accused of taking explicit photos of children expected to be released from custody soon

Woman accused of taking nude photos of children could be released from custody soon

TYNGSBORO - A Tyngsboro day care worker accused of taking explicit photos of young children is expected to be released from custody soon.

Lindsay Groves of Hudson, NH Nashua, NH Police

In a court filing Friday, a judge granted Lindsay Groves' motion for pretrial release. The 38-year-old is accused of taking nude pictures of children at the daycare and texting them to Stacie Laughton, a former New Hampshire lawmaker.

Groves must live with her parents, avoid children under 18 years old and stay away from technology.