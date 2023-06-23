Watch CBS News
Former NH lawmaker charged with receiving nude images of children

By WBZ-News Staff

TYNGSBORO - A former New Hampshire state lawmaker waived her arraignment Friday on charges she received nude images of children taken at Tyngsboro daycare.

Lindsay Groves and Stacie Laughton
Stacie Laughton, 39, is charged with the distribution of child sexual abuse images. Prosecutors say Laughton received the images from Lindsay Groves, who was working at the Creative Minds daycare in Tyngsboro. 

Laughton has pleaded not guilty. Groves is also facing charges.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 6:29 PM

