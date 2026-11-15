Lindsay Clancy to appear in court for hearing on retrial in the deaths of her three children

Lindsay Clancy is back in court Monday for a hearing that will determine if she can be retried in the deaths of her three children.

This comes after a judge denied a request to dismiss the murder charges against Clancy on Nov. 9.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said he intends to decide by Monday whether the prosecution wants to retry Clancy on the same charges.

In her first trial, Clancy's attorney admitted she killed 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023. She pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.

Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, argued that Clancy was not responsible because she was suffering from post-partum psychosis at the time. The prosecution argued that Clancy was of sound mind and planned to kill her children.

The judge in Clancy's first trial declared a mistrial after a hung jury could not reach a verdict.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jennifer Roman said Monday's hearing is going to be a consequential day in court for both sides.

"I expect the prosecution is going to announce [today] that they are going to proceed again with three counts of first-degree murder. They may choose to do something different than that, they may seek to pursue a lesser charge," Roman said. "Which if they did do that, if they knocked it down to second degree murder, or even manslaughter, Lindsay Clancy would have the opportunity to plead guilty, which would avoid a trial all around."

"I do think it's also going to carry a significant amount of emotion. Emotion for the Clancy extended family, emotion for the public and for the viewers, a lot of people feel vested in this one way or another," Roman said.

Roman added that what happens in the courtroom on Monday could lay the groundwork for round two of this trial.

"I think it's going to be very significant day in a lot of ways. Probably a lot of disappointment in some camps, as well as perhaps relief in other camps."