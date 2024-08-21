Marshfield police seek Level 3 sex offender with "history of predatory nature"

MARSHFIELD - Marshfield police are looking for a Level 3 sex offender who failed to register and allegedly followed a 17-year-old girl who was out jogging.

Marshfield police say Edmund David Lachance is Level 3 sex offender which is the highest and most serious level.

Police say Tuesday evening, the 53-year-old man offered a ride to a 17-year-old girl out jogging in the Humarock area, but when she refused and turned around, police say he then followed her until she ran to a friend's house.

"History of predatory nature"

"It's important because he has a history of predatory nature and we want to make sure considering the fact that he has not registered, we want to make sure we get him off the street and arrest him on that warrant," said Marshfield police Officer Camden Bruno.

Edmund David Lachance is wanted for failing to register as a Level 3 sex offender. Mass. Sex Offender Registry

Police say they tracked down Lachance and his black Lincoln Zephyr to a house on Hawthorne Street in Scituate where he was staying. He's listed on the sex offender registry as homeless.

However, investigators say they didn't have enough to arrest him at the time, and he got away. Detectives later figured out Lachance failed to register as a Level 3 sex offender when he moved, like he's supposed to by law.

Now police are looking for the black Lincoln Zephyr with the Massachusetts license plate 4NWY15.

Police urge vigilance

As frightening as the encounter was, police remind others to stay alert and vigilant in their surroundings.

"We couldn't commend her enough for exactly the steps she took whether obviously declining the offer, immediately running the opposite direction and going straight to a friend's house and contacting the police," said Officer Bruno. "She couldn't have taken better steps, and we applaud her response, and we say to anybody else in similar circumstances do the exact same thing."

Police say anyone who's seen Lachance, please call police immediately. Lachance is also known to use aliases, according to police.