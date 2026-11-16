One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks tonight. The annual Leonid meteor shower is set to bring 10-15 "shooting stars" per hour to our late-night sky overnight in Boston.

The Leonids form from a trail of particles and dust leftover from the passing of Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. The comet passes through our inner solar system every 33 years, last doing so in 1998 and set for a return in 2031. Each November, the Earth passes through this trail, causing some of the debris to burn up in our atmosphere, creating some very bright meteors which move as fast as 43 miles per second.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In the past, the Leonids have occasionally produced amazing meteor "storms" with as many as 1,000 shooting stars per hour. The last time this occurred was back in 2001 and 2002. That is not predicted to occur tonight.

The best time to view the Leonids will be after midnight and before first light Tuesday. This is after the waxing crescent moon sets, leaving the darkest skies.

For best viewing we suggest finding a spot with as little artificial light as possible.

Also, it is important that you set up shop with a wide-open view of the night sky, free of obstructions.

The meteors emanate from the constellation Leo which will be rising high in the eastern sky after midnight, but you don't have to look east ... just lie back, be patient and enjoy.

If you miss the show tonight, there will likely be some leftovers over the next few nights.

Finally, while you're at it, check out two planets, Mars and Jupiter, which will be very close by just before sunrise on Tuesday directly overhead.