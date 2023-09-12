Leominster flooding: An aerial tour of the extensive damage

LEOMINSTER - There is widespread damage in Leominster, one day after 11 inches of rain fell in less than five hours and caused catastrophic flooding in the city.

SkyEye launched Tuesday afternoon to get an aerial view of the devastation, which you can see in the video above.

One of the more stunning sights was the ground washed out underneath Commuter Rail tracks. Buses are replacing train service between Wachusett and Shirley until further notice, the MBTA said.

Aerial view of Leominster damage The view from SkyEye shows stunning damage in Leominster. Posted by WBZ / CBS News Boston on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A large section of road was also washed out in the area of Pleasant and Colburn streets.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said that although dozens of rescues were needed, "it's a miracle" that no one died.

The forecast calls for more downpours on Wednesday, which will likely lead to more flooding in Massachusetts.