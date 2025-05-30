LEGO brick convention to bring fans, masters from around the world to Salem, Massachusetts this weekend

LEGO fans from around the world head to Massachusetts for Salem Brick Convention

LEGO fans from around the world head to Massachusetts for Salem Brick Convention

LEGO fans from around the world head to Massachusetts for Salem Brick Convention

LEGO lovers from around the globe will head to Salem, Massachusetts, this weekend for a convention like no other.

The Salem Brick Convention will be at Salem State University on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's fantastic, There are several vendors that are going to be in the room with the coolest stuff that you have ever seen in your life. Little stuff all the way to gigantic things," LEGO vendor Doug Davis said.

The family-friendly event features photo opportunities, LEGO city recreations, retired LEGO sets, and brick pits for both adults and children. LEGO merchandise will be available for purchase at the event from vendors.

LEGO convention in Salem

Patrick Durham was on Season 3 of LEGO Masters and became the oldest person to ever appear on the reality show, at the age of 75.

He specializes in building Star Wars LEGO replicas, which can take him upwards of 85 hours. He says that he has to pause the Star Wars movies so he can take photos of the settings to recreate in his builds.

"I did one LEGO show, and I had a little small build. I looked around and I saw these artists had great big giant things and I said that's the trick. I need to build big. And so I've been building big Star Wars creations ever since," he said.

Durham said this build took him 45 hours to complete. CBS Boston

"This is a remote location on Mustafar, a volcanic planet where Anakin and Obi-Wan had their final duel," Durham showed WBZ-TV.

Durham took up the hobby of LEGO building after his retirement. He also has some fun with the builds he creates, allowing his imagination to shine through.

Durham created a Star Wars dance party for one of his builds. CBS Boston

He called this particular build "Club Vader" and had created a storyline for his creation.

"Vader had a meditation chamber in there [his castle.] He gets grumpy, he wants to force choke people, and stab lightsaber holes in them. I have been a DJ since age 20. I felt sorry for Vader. I knew there was good in him. I gave him a mixtape and said, 'Vader buddy, get down with this music,' Durham said.

Durham is excited to show off his pieces, but he's also pumped to see what others have made.

"That's one of the first things I do, is go look around and see what everybody else did, because I might learn a building technique. I'm going to put that to use," Durham explained.

Tickets are available for $13.99 online and $20 at the door. The event offers two timed sessions each day for visitors, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each session will feature the same programming.

Click here for more information about the event and to buy tickets. Part of the proceeds from the event are donated to Creations for Charity, which gives LEGO sets to children around the world during the holiday season.