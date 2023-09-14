14-year-old Jobe Santiago charged with Lawrence woman's murder
LAWRENCE – Police arrested 14-year-old Jobe Santiago and charged him with the Lawrence murder of 19-year-old Angie Aristy.
Aristy was killed September 6 at a home on Howard Street.
Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker announced that Santiago had been "tracked down and arrested" on Wednesday.
A second juvenile is facing a charge of assault with intent to rob.
Santiago is being charged as an adult. He is due in Lawrence District Court on Thursday. The second suspect will be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court.
