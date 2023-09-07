19-year-old woman Angie Aristy shot and killed on Howard Street in Lawrence
LAWRENCE - A 19-year-old woman was found shot and killed in Lawrence on Wednesday night.
It happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Howard Street. The Essex County District Attorney said police found the victim, identified as Angie Aristy, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
