Lawrence police officer seriously hurt, dragged 2 blocks trying to stop fleeing car

A police officer in Lawrence, Massachusetts was seriously hurt after he was dragged by a car for two blocks Tuesday evening.

Police said it started when officers stopped a car at East Haverhill and Kendall streets around 7:40 p.m. According to investigators, the driver had a revoked license and the passenger was wanted on two active arrest warrants.

"While officers were taking the operator into custody, the passenger suddenly entered the driver's seat in an apparent attempt to flee the scene," police said in a statement.

"An officer attempted to prevent the suspect from escaping and became entangled with the vehicle as it accelerated away. The officer was dragged approximately two blocks before becoming separated from the vehicle."

Surveillance video showed the officer slide across the pavement before slamming into the tire of a parked car.

The officer, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital with what police described as "serious injuries."

A Lawrence police officer was seriously hurt after he was dragged by a car for two blocks on June 9, 2026. CBS Boston

Police are still looking for the car and the passenger.

"The Lawrence Police Department asks the public to keep the injured officer and his family in their thoughts during this difficult time," police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

Lawrence, Massachusetts is about 30 miles north of Boston.