Heavy flames rip through 6-unit duplex in Lawrence

LAWRENCE -- A heavy fire ripped through a six-unit duplex in Lawrence on Wednesday.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty responded to the fire on Summer Street and found big flames in the back of the four-story building.

No one was in the building at the time, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it does not appear to be suspicious.

One person was transported to the hospital for precaution.

The Salvation Army is now helping the residents find a safe place to stay.