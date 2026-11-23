Greater Boston high school students are learning the art of collaboration at one of the premier regional theaters in the U.S.

Before just about every performance at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, students from the Lavine Learning Lab take the stage and address the audience.

"What's really interesting about the Lavine Learning Lab is the goal isn't necessarily to introduce students to performance. I know that seems counterproductive or counterintuitive. The goal is actually to promote dialogue and discourse among students," said Dayron J. Miles, the associate artistic director at A.R.T.

That discourse is something lab participants look forward to.

"There are some things about these shows that in these discussions I probably wouldn't have thought about and I'm grateful that people are able to share their opinions about these kinds of things," Boston Latin Academy senior Ellery Coyne said.

There are three workshops surrounding each show, including a pre-show event where students from different schools are brought to the theater to talk, have dinner, and attend the performance.

Malden High School junior Minerva Davenport told WBZ, "We also have workshops that analyze what we might see in the show and how that can be seen in other forms throughout our life. And it's really interesting because you get to see so many different perspectives."

"We're asking questions about, what are you still thinking about? What struck you? What challenged you? What are you holding on to?" Leah Harris, A.R.T.'s artistic engagement associate, said.

"What does it mean to be able to articulate your point of view and what does that mean to engage in civic and civil dialogue?" Miles added.

A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus told WBZ-TV the Lavine Learning Lab has been transformational for the theater.

"The high school students and the professional learning community, the teachers, are really embedded in our entire season. They're not coming to see a show just as a one-off. They are coming back again and again to be at the theater," Paulus said.

The program also provides transportation, making it more accessible.

"It actually matters that these Harvard-branded buses are going to community and picking up students," Miles said. "It allows our students to feel like they have access to this university in a really deep way, and ownership of our campus in a deep way which is, I think, super important."

And the lessons the students learn at the lab stay with them.

"It's taught me that theater can be anything. Theater can be putting on a two-hour musical, and it can also be a simple hour where you're standing in a circle and watching people sing three songs and tell a great story," said Davenport.

"Students are walking away from this program with increased confidence, confidence in themselves, confidence in having discussion with their peers and their educators," Harris said.

"If you just like take a chance on these opportunities that are being given, then you'll get a lot out of it, I think," Coyne said.

The Lavine Learning Lab will soon move from the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge to A.R.T.'s new home, the Goel Center for Creativity in Performance in Allston.