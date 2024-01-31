See Larry David live in Boston just before the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" finale

A look at the record-low Emmy Awards telecast ratings and anticipated new TV series A look at the record-low Emmy Awards telecast ratings and anticipated new TV series 05:00

BOSTON - Fans of "Seinfeld" creator Larry David can see the comedian live in Boston just before another long-running sitcom of his comes to a close.

"A Conversation with Larry David" is coming to just two cities: Washington, D.C. and Boston. The Boston date is April 1 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

David's award-winning HBO comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is set to air its last episode after 12 seasons on April 7.

A yet-to-be-named moderator and David will have an "informal discussion about his time on Seinfeld, Curb, and everything in between," promoter Live Nation says.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

Is Larry David working on a "Seinfeld" reunion?

When Jerry Seinfeld performed in Boston last fall, he suggested that he and David are revisiting the controversial 1998 "Seinfeld" finale watched by 76 million people that ended with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer going to prison.

"Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. . . hasn't happened yet," Seinfeld said. "And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So you'll see."

The "Seinfeld" cast reunited on a 2009 episode of "Curb," in which David brought the actors together for a fictional series reunion.

The first "Curb" episode aired in 2000 and has been nominated for an Emmy more than 50 times.

"As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," David said in a statement.