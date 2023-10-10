"Seinfeld" reunion? Jerry Seinfeld says in Boston "something is going to happen"

Seinfeld | 60 Minutes Archives Seinfeld | 60 Minutes Archives 14:53

BOSTON - Is a new ending in the works for Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer? Jerry Seinfeld suggested at a recent Boston stand-up show that he's revisiting the controversial finale for the "show about nothing."

At the end of his set at the Wang Theatre Saturday night, Seinfeld responded to a question from the audience asking if he liked the "Seinfeld" series finale from 25 years ago that saw the four main characters go to prison for making fun of a carjacking victim instead of helping him.

"Well I have a little secret for you about the ending," Seinfeld says in a video posted to Instagram by Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Henry, "but I can't really tell it because it is a secret."

He jokingly says to the crowd "you can't tell anybody" and then implies something is in the works with show creator Larry David.

"Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. . . hasn't happened yet," Seinfeld says. "And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So you'll see."

The "Seinfeld" cast did reunite on an episode of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" starring David back in 2009. It featured David bringing the real-life actors together for a fictional series reunion.

Back in 2018, Seinfeld told Ellen DeGeneres it's "possible" that the show would be the latest sitcom to make a comeback.

The original "Seinfeld" finale drew 76.3 million viewers for NBC in 1998.