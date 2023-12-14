The newest season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will be the show's last: "I bid you farewell"

The award-winning comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," created by and starring Larry David, is finally coming to an end after 24 years. The 12th season of the show will be its last, Warner Brothers-Discovery announced Thursday.

"As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," said David, who plays himself an "over-the-top" version of himself on the show.

Larry David and Cheyenne Jackson on location for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on the streets of Manhattan. Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage via Getty Images

The series also stars comedians Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove and Ted Danson, among others, who will be returning for the final season to reprise their roles.

The first episode of "Curb" aired in 2000, and had since garnered 51 Emmy nominations and two wins, along with five Golden Globe nominations and a win.

The final season will be comprised of 10 episodes and will premiere on Feb. 4, on HBO and streaming on Max, with new episodes airing each Sunday at 10 p.m. until the series finale on April 7.

Larry David is also well-known for having created the show "Seinfeld" alongside comedian Jerry Seinfeld. David was head writer and executive producer on the sitcom for its first seven seasons.

"Curb" previously took a six-year break between its eighth and ninth seasons before ultimately coming back — but David is leaving no room for speculation about another revival this time around: "'Larry David,' I bid you farewell," said the star.

"Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders," he quipped.