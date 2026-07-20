Woman charged with firing gunshots near Massachusetts beach

A 36-year-old woman is accused of firing several gunshots Sunday evening during an argument with people at a public beach in Massachusetts, the Dracut Police Department says.

Police said they were called to Willowdale Beach at Lake Mascuppic at about 8:40 p.m. for a report of a woman who "extended a gun from her vehicle window and fired gunshots in the air." Lake Mascuppic borders both Dracut and Tyngsboro.

Responding officers found a shell casing in the area and talked to witnesses who said Jessica Morrow of Dracut had been arguing with "several people" at the beach.

"Witnesses reported Morrow then got into a black Honda CRV and extended a handgun out the driver's side window, fired three shots, and drove away," police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Tyngsboro police also responded and said they found Morrow's car parked outside of a bar on Parham Road in Tyngsboro. They took her into custody without incident.

A K9 unit then searched the area around the bar and found a Glock 9mm handgun in the bushes, police said.

Morrow was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court. She is charged with discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building, disturbing the peace, carrying a firearm without a license and having an unregistered car.

According to the state, Lake Mascuppic is a 217-acre lake that sees heavy recreational use during the summer months. It is located about 40 miles from Boston, not far from the New Hampshire border.