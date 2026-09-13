3 motorcyclists killed in Laconia, New Hampshire crash

Three people were killed Saturday night during a crash in Laconia, New Hampshire, including a man from Massachusetts.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Route 3 in the area of the Looney Bin Bar and Grill in Weirs Beach.

Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield said two motorcycles with a total of four riders were involved in the crash.

Three of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Cameron Mosher, 28, of Dennis, Massachusetts died in the crash. Also killed were 32-year-old Miles Collette of Gilford, New Hampshire, and 33-year-old Jeanine Fereshetian of Laconia.

The name of the injured motorcyclist was not released.

Police did not say who was driving each motorcycle.

According to Canfield, the cause remains under investigation to determine if it involved speed or impairment.

It appears the motorcycles crashed head-on into each other.

This weekend is Biketemberfest in Weirs Beach, but the police chief said there is nothing to suggest there is a direct connection between the crash and the event. Biketemberfest is described as a weekend-long block party that lasts from Friday through Sunday.

The area of the crash is similar to a 2023 crash in Laconia that left more than a dozen people injured. Following that three-car crash, a car crashed into the Looney Bin Bar and Grill, where patrons were inside.

Laconia is located in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, about 95 miles north of Boston.