Kristaps Porzingis gave a promising update after leaving Game 2 of NBA Finals with an injury

BOSTON -- Exhale, Celtics fans. It sounds like Kristaps Porzingis has avoided another serious injury.

The only thing that would have put a damper on Boston's 105-98 win over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals was another injury to Porzingis. But with the Celtics up 2-0 in the series, good news keeps rolling in for Boston.

Porzingis appeared to tweak his leg after bumping into Dallas' P.J. Washington on a driving layup by the Mavs power forward in the fourth quarter Sunday night. He was clearly limping after the play, but remained in the game for a few minutes and gingerly made it up and down the floor before leaving with 4:40 left in the contest.

This is the play where it looks like Kristaps Porzingis aggravated his calf



Will be interesting moving forward how this affects him

Given Porzingis just missed nearly six weeks with a right calf strain, any little ailment is a big concern with the Boston center. But during his postgame press conference, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said that he had "zero concern" that Porzingis had reaggravated his injury.

"He's good," Mazzulla added during his chat with reporters.

Porzingis also gave a promising update when he held court with reporters after the win

"I feel good. Feeling good. I don't think it's anything serious," he said. "But we'll look at it tomorrow and go from there. But all good. I'll be good."

Porzingis wasn't sure if Sunday's issue was connected to his previous calf strain. He wasn't even sure what injury he suffered on Sunday, which is slightly concerning, but he said that he'll be good to go a number of times while talking with the media.

"Something. I don't even know what it is, to be honest. But I'll be good," he said.

At least Porzingis has the schedule on his side, with two days off until Game 3 in Dallas on Wednesday night. No one doubts his passion, and Porzingis made it clear that it will take a lot for him to miss an NBA Finals game.

"I will die out there," said Porzingis.

Sunday night was Porzingis' second game back after missing 11 games with his calf strain. He once again came off the Boston bench, and scored 12 points off 4-for-7 shooting to go with four rebounds, two blocked shots, and an assist in Game 2.