Kingston resident shoots bear after it attacked goat

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

KINGSTON - A bear was shot after attacking a family's livestock on a small farm in Kingston Friday afternoon.

Kingston Police were called to a home on Hawthorne Road for a report of a black bear attacking a resident's goat.

Police say the person tried to scare the bear away, but it rose up and advanced towards the man.

That's when the man shot the bear with a lawfully owned firearm, police said. The animal took off into the woods.

Environmental Police were called in to assist. The bear has not been located.  

