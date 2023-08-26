Kingston resident shoots bear after it attacked goat

Bear on the loose after being shot by resident in Kingston

Bear on the loose after being shot by resident in Kingston

Bear on the loose after being shot by resident in Kingston

KINGSTON - A bear was shot after attacking a family's livestock on a small farm in Kingston Friday afternoon.

Kingston Police were called to a home on Hawthorne Road for a report of a black bear attacking a resident's goat.

Police say the person tried to scare the bear away, but it rose up and advanced towards the man.

That's when the man shot the bear with a lawfully owned firearm, police said. The animal took off into the woods.

Environmental Police were called in to assist. The bear has not been located.