Kevin Youkilis honors Tim Wakefield before Red Sox' season opener with personal letter on NESN

BOSTON -- The Red Sox lost a franchise legend and Boston lost a community hero when Tim Wakefield died from brain cancer in October at the age of 57. Along with the death of his wife, Stacy last month, it's a loss that will be felt for some time in Fenway Park.

It's also one that will lead to many cheerful and tearful remembrances this season and beyond. And before starting the season on Thursday night, NESN opened its game broadcast with Kevin Youkilis reading aloud a heartfelt letter to Wakefield.

"This Opening Day is an extra emotional one for Red Sox Nation. It'll be the first without number 49, Tim Wakefield," Youkilis read.

Youkilis informed viewers that Wakefield was nicknamed "The Heavy," as he was "the enforcer of veteran leadership for young ball players finding their way at the MLB level."

"The Heavy cared greatly about his teammates and the desire to win," Youkilis said.

Youkilis shared a personal story of how he collected his first major league hit on a home run in his debut with the Red Sox in 2004. And though Wakefield wasn't present for the game in Toronto due to being in the hospital for the birth of his son, the knuckleballer made sure to get a hold of the ball to commemorate the major milestone.

"Receiving this beautifully written inscription on the ball was a special moment, all the more so that mine was written by Wake in his beautiful penmanship," Youkilis shared. "He loved personally documenting career firsts and milestones for all of his teammates on the ball. The detail and time he spent making these baseballs symbolizes his love and passion for his teammates."

Wakefield had many Red Sox teammates, having played 17 seasons with Boston from 1995-2011. Youkilis was one of them from 2004-11, winning the World Series with Wakefield in 2004 and 2007.

"Wake, I will miss sitting down before calling games on NESN and talking about the good old days, talking about our families and those team dinners where you would be the team sommelier and order some of the best wines from around the world," Youkilis said. "Personally, I wasn't a huge fan of the heavy French wines but made sure to polish off every glass out of respect to The Heavy. So many great memories on and off the field, filled with so many emotions."

Youkilis praised Wakefield's charitable works with the Jimmy Fund and Red Sox Foundation, and said that winning the Roberto Clemente Award in 2010 was Wakefield's "proudest moment as a ball player."

"A true mensch that gave back to the New England community that provided him support for so many years as a player," Youkilis said. "It was a heck of a run, bringing those championships home to Boston. The 2024 season will not be the same without our dear friends, Tim and Stacy Wakefield. But the world is a better place because of the footprint they left behind for all of us. Tim and Stacy, Red Sox Nation will miss you greatly, and we will always cherish the great memories we all uniquely shared with you both. Make sure you save some of those great wines for the day we reconnect again. Love you and miss you, cheers."