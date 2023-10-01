"Great person, great teammate": Tributes pour in for the late Tim Wakefield

BOSTON -- Tim Wakefield was a special ballplayer and an even better person. The Red Sox knuckleballer was beloved by those he shared the locker room with in Boston, fans who watched his knuckler dance to the plate, and anyone that he touched in his many community endevours.

Wakefield spent nearly 30 years with the Red Sox organization, including 17 as a player -- the most in team history among pitchers. He won World Series titles with the team in 2004 and 2007, and his 186 career victories in a Red Sox uniform are third-most all time. When Boston won the franchise's first title in 86 years in 2004, one of the best highlights of that title run was seeing Wakefield get redemption after he surrendered the crushing solo homer to Aaron Boone in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS at Yankee Stadium.

In many ways, Wakefield's dedication to the team on the field and the Boston community off it highlighted the best of the best of the Boston Red Sox. So when the Red Sox announced Sunday that Wakefield had passed at the age of 57, tributes and posts honoring him began to pour in quickly.

Well…this is heartbreaking news. A great person, great teammate, and great golfing companion for many of our playing years. I told him many times playing along side of him what a great competitor he is. Hugs to his family and extended family. Miss you pal. 😞 https://t.co/d4hGBksIFc — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) October 1, 2023

My heart is broken and I have no words. RIP Wake. You were one of the good ones and a great teammate. Red Sox Nation will forever be grateful. Thank you for your friendship. — Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) October 1, 2023

Devastating news about Tim Wakefield. I only knew him off the field, but he was a very good guy. Class act. Gentleman. Our thoughts go out to his family and all those who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/z0e1uZWJWq — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) October 1, 2023

Tim Wakefield was a community hero



Won MLB’s highest community honor - the Roberto Clemente Award in 2010



Was a @TheJimmyFund Captain, and was involved with “Pitching In For Kids”and “Wakefield Warriors”



And he loved his family - wife Stacy, and kids Trevor and Brianna. RIP https://t.co/01BHzk5Qrg — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 1, 2023

I've worked with Wake for the past 12 years, and had the honor of covering him for 17 seasons before that. I've never met anyone who loved the Red Sox more, or who better understood how to use the power of sports to help those in need. Absolutely gutted by his loss. — Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) October 1, 2023

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement about Wakefield:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Tim Wakefield, one of the most unique pitchers of his generation and a key part of the most successful era in the history of the Boston Red Sox," wrote Manfred. "Tim's knuckleball allowed him to excel as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1992. In 1995, he began a 17-year tenure in Boston, where he made a mark that will be remembered forever. Tim was more than just a versatile and reliable All-Star pitcher, a highly respected teammate, and a two-time World Series Champion. In 2010, Tim was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner for the dedicated work he and his family did serving the communities of New England.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Tim's family, his friends and teammates across the game, and Red Sox fans everywhere," continue Manfred. "We will continue to support our partners at Stand Up To Cancer in the memory of Tim and all those who are in the fight against this disease."

Former Red Sox first/third baseman Kevin Youkilis, who now does Red Sox games on NESN, shared a tribute to Wakefield in Sunday's pregame show.

"He was just the... he was a great competitor when he took that mound. He was just a great teammate and just a great friend," Youkilis said on NESN as he fought back tears. "I had the luxury of playing with him on the field, in the booth, and I'm glad that I had the opportunity over the years to be beside him. Just an amazing husband, father, and community leader. He really enjoyed people and being around people. Today, we lost one of the good ones."

The Red Sox posted a video tribute to Wakefield, narrated by radio play-by-play man Joe Castiglione, highlighting the many awards and accolades the knuckleballer won during his career.

The Red Sox also changed their profile picture on X to Wakefield's No. 49.