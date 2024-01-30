Man wanted for murder of woman found dead at Logan Airport captured in Kenya

BOSTON - Kevin Kangethe, the man wanted for the brutal murder of Maggie Mbitu, who was found dead in a car at Logan Airport last year, has been captured in Kenya.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, is now in custody.

Kevin Kangethe RMV photo Suffolk County District Attorney

Mbitu, 31, of Whitman, was found stabbed to death in a car at a Logan Airport garage on November 2. She had been reported missing by her family three days earlier.

Investigators say Kangethe left Boston on a flight to Kenya after killing her. Mbitu was a nurse who worked in group homes helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Maggie Mbitu Courtesy photos

Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told WBZ-TV last fall that the United States has an extradition treaty with Kenya.

"I'm extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, Kenyan law enforcement agencies, the Kenyan government and the Massachusetts State Police for bringing the person accused of Margaret Mbitu's brutal murder into custody," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

"Their tremendous and untiring efforts will provide Margaret's family and friends the opportunity to see Kevin Kangethe face justice for this terrible crime."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.