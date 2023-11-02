I-Team: Missing woman found dead in car at Logan Airport in Boston
BOSTON - The body of a missing woman was found in a car at Logan Airport, sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Thursday.
Police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for the car and later found it overnight parked inside a parking garage at the airport.
Sources say investigators are piecing together a timeline using video surveillance.
They are now searching for the woman's partner who may have left on a flight out of the country.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
