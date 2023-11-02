Watch CBS News
I-Team: Missing woman found dead in car at Logan Airport in Boston

By Cheryl Fiandaca

CBS Boston

BOSTON - The body of a missing woman was found in a car at Logan Airport, sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Thursday.

Police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for the car and later found it overnight parked inside a parking garage at the airport.

Sources say investigators are piecing together a timeline using video surveillance.

They are now searching for the woman's partner who may have left on a flight out of the country.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

Cheryl Fiandaca
Cheryl Fiandaca is the chief investigative reporter for the I-Team at WBZ-TV.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 1:06 PM EDT

