Investigators release new image of Kevin Kangethe, wanted for murder of Maggie Mbitu

New image released of man wanted for murder of Whitman woman found at Logan Airport

New image released of man wanted for murder of Whitman woman found at Logan Airport

New image released of man wanted for murder of Whitman woman found at Logan Airport

BOSTON - Investigators have released a new image of Kevin Kangethe, the man wanted for the murder of Maggie Mbitu of Whitman.

Mbitu, 31, was found dead with stab wounds in a car at Logan Airport on Thursday. She had been reported missing by her family on Monday.

Image of Kevin Kangethe at Logan Airport. He is wanted for the murder of Maggie Mbitu. Suffolk County District Attorney

Police have an arrest warrant for Kangethe, 40, charging him with Mbitu's murder.

The photo released by the Suffolk District Attorney's office was taken from Logan Airport on Wednesday. Investigators say Kangethe left Boston on a flight to Kenya.

Kevin Kangethe RMV photo Suffolk County District Attorney

"We urge this suspect to turn himself in to authorities before he or anyone else gets hurt," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

"We are making every effort possible to apprehend him and to begin the process of seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and those mourning her tragic death."

Local investigators are working with Kenyan authorities to find Kangathe.