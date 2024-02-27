Watch CBS News
Kevin Kangethe indicted for murder of Maggie Mbitu as authorities wait for extradition from Kenya

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON - The man accused of stabbing a woman to death and leaving her in a car at Boston's Logan Airport was indicted Tuesday.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, fled to Kenya after he allegedly stabbed his partner Maggie Mbitu, 31, of Whitman. Mbitu was found in a car at a Logan Airport garage on Nov. 2, three days after her family reported her missing. Kangethe was then arrested in Kenya in early February and escaped from a Kenyan police station by slipping out of the station into a minivan.

Maggie Mbitu. Courtesy photos

Kangethe was captured again on Feb. 14 in Embulbul, Kajiado County on the outskirts of Nairobi. Kangethe is in a Nairobi high-security prison, waiting for extradition proceedings in a Kenyan court.

"Suffice it to say, this has been a custody process with many twists and turns.  Along with Margaret Mbitu's family and friends, we are hoping that the extradition process proceeds in a smooth and timely manner.  This indictment makes clear that upon his return to Boston, Kevin Kangethe will answer in Superior Court for the brutal killing of Maggie Mbitu, a nurse who cared deeply about so many and who was deeply loved by many in return,"  said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. 

Because Kangethe told Kenyan authorities he had renounced his American citizenship, he must go through the extradition, rather than being repatriated without a court process.

Mbitu was a nurse at BAMSI in Halifax who worked in group homes helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.  

February 27, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

