Kenneth Walker III doubtful for Seahawks; 4 Patriots listed as questionable for Week 2

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be without starting left guard Sidy Sow for a second straight week, while the Seattle Seahawks may not have lead running back Kenneth Walker III when they visit Gillette Stadium in Week 2.

Walker is listed as doubtful for Seattle due to an oblique injury he suffered in Week 1. His absence would be a big blow to the Seahawks offense on Sunday, as Walker ran for 103 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 1 win over Denver.

Sow missed another week of practice for the Patriots with the ankle injury he suffered in New England's preseason finale and has been ruled out for Sunday's contest, leaving the Patriots without their starting left guard for a second straight week. Guard Michael Jordan will likely get another promotion from the Patriots' practice squad ahead of Sunday's game, after he was promoted and started last week's season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The status of rookie guard Layden Robinson is also in question for New England, as he's listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Robinson was a full participant in practice on Friday, after he was limited Thursday.

Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), running back JaMycal Hasty (knee), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder) were also listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. All three were limited for New England at Friday's practice.

Seattle also ruled out former Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown, who will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. Tackle George Fant (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, while linebackers Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and Jerome Baker (hamstring) are both questionable.

We'll get you ready for Sunday's Patriots-Seahawks showdown with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV! After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!