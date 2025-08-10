Delaware County, Pennsylvania, woman arrested in 3-year-old daughter's death in Milford, Maine

Pennsylvania mother arrested in Maine in connection with daughter's death, police say

A 40-year-old Havertown, Pennsylvania, woman was arrested after her 3-year-old daughter was found dead inside a vehicle in Milford, Maine, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

Kelly Brown, of Havertown in Delaware County, was charged with manslaughter after her 3-year-old daughter was found dead inside a vehicle outside a business in Maine on Saturday, according to authorities.

Brown was found nearby and taken into custody, the PCSO said.

Brown and her daughter were the subjects of a wellness check before she was arrested in Maine, according to the PCSO.

The 3-year-old will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, Maine, where an autopsy will be completed to determine the cause and manner of death, the PCSO said.

Kelly was booked at the Penobscot County Jail, and an appearance at the Penobscot Judicial Center is pending, authorities said.

The 3-year-old's death is under investigation by Maine State Police and the PCSO.