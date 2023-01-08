Keller @ Large: How will Massachusetts be different with first female elected as governor?

Keller @ Large: How will Maura Healey be different than Charlie Baker as governor?

BOSTON – Thursday marked a historic day when Maura Healey was sworn in as the first female ever elected governor of Massachusetts. So what will the feat mean for the voters of Massachusetts?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked that question to Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka.

"I know Maura Healey from working with her as attorney general. I have to say she's somebody who's smart, gets her facts right, works hard, rolls up her sleeves to collaborate and get the job done," Spilka said. "She's straight forward, to the point and I look forward to working with her and her administration for the people of the Commonwealth."

Spilka said electing a woman for the corner office was long overdue.

"I think there's a different style, just like for any other person. I look forward to working with a woman governor and a woman Lt. Gov. I think it's very exciting, it's beyond time and I think we can get a lot done," she said.

The senate president also was asked about a variety of public education topics. Among them, Keller asked if Spilka agrees with the Massachusetts Teachers Association's position that they should have the right to strike.

"I think that we need to ensure that our children continue to get in school and get the education, so I think this is something we need to talk about further with them," Spilka said. "But our first and foremost priority should be and has to be keeping our kids in school."

