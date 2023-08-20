Kayshon Boutte shows off his playmaking ability with touchdown vs. Packers

Patriots-Packers get into another dust-up ahead of Saturday's preseason game

Patriots-Packers get into another dust-up ahead of Saturday's preseason game

Patriots-Packers get into another dust-up ahead of Saturday's preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- After a quite preseason debut last week, Patriots rookie Kayshown Boutte broke out with a huge play against the Packers on Saturday night.

With the Patriots trailing 14-7 in the second quarter in Green Bay, Bailey Zappe dialed up Boutte's number on a second-and-10 slant. Boutte made a nice catch over the middle and then turned on the jets to outrun the Green Bay defense.

Boutte's burst after the catch allowed him to beat everyone to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown, tying the game at 14-14 ahead of halftime.

Boutte, whom the Patriots drafted in the sixth round out of LSU, has been turning heads at training camp all summer. On Saturday night, we got to see him break a huge play in game action.

Boutte already has a pair of catches against the Packers early in the second half, already matching his catch total from last week's preseason opener against the Texans. The big-play ability he showed off Saturday night will certainly help his case to make the team at the end of the preseason.