Arrest warrant issued for Harmony Montgomery's stepmother after failure to appear in court

Arrest warrant issued after Harmony Montgomery's stepmother failed to appear in court

Arrest warrant issued after Harmony Montgomery's stepmother failed to appear in court

Arrest warrant issued after Harmony Montgomery's stepmother failed to appear in court

MANCHESTER, N.H. – An arrest warrant has been issued for Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, after she failed to appear in court.

Kayla Montgomery was scheduled Thursday for a court hearing but did not appear.

She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.

Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.

No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death.