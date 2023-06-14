Owner of Peabody "creepy dolls" store accused of selling stolen body parts

BOSTON - One of the people charged in connection with a body part theft scheme is a Salem woman who owns a shop which sells "creepy dolls". WBZ-TV was the first station to report that Katrina MacLean's Peabody shop Kat's Creepy Creations was raided in March. FBI agents also swarmed her Salem home conducting a number of searches.

MacLean, 44, appeared in federal court in Boston Wednesday afternoon, where she was charged with transporting stolen goods.

Prosecutors said MacLean illegally bought two partially dissected heads for $600 from the former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School. The body parts were donated to the school for educational purposes.

Prosecutors allege MacLean sold the body parts for profit.

The maximum sentence for this is 10 years but she was let go by the judge since this is a non-violent offense. She will have to report to court in Pennsylvania at some point. MacLean wiped away tears when she was told she could go home.

"She's never been in trouble before and obviously this is very distressful," MacLean's attorney Gordon Spencer said outside court. "She just wants to be home with her family."

Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School, is accused of selling stolen body parts.

According to a federal indictment out of Pennsylvania, Lodge, 55, stole dissected portions of human cadavers, took them to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire and then sold them online.

Lodge's 63-year-old wife Denise and two alleged buyers, MacLean, and 46-year-old Joshua Taylor of West Lawn, Pennsylvania were charged in the indictment released Wednesday.

Prosecutors say MacLean, Taylor, and the Lodges took human remains from the morgue and brought them to New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, where Taylor lives, from 2018 to March of this year.

If anyone believes they or a family member may have been affected by the investigation, call (717) 614-4249 or email usapam-victim.information@usdoj.gov .