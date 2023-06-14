Harvard Medical School morgue manager Cedric Lodge accused of selling stolen body parts

BOSTON - Cedric Lodge, the manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School, has been accused of selling stolen body parts.

According to a federal indictment out of Pennsylvania, Lodge stole dissected portions of human cadavers, took them to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire and then sold them online.

Lodge's wife Denise and two alleged buyers, Katrina MacLean and Joshua Taylor, were also charged in the indictment released Wednesday. The Lodges are both scheduled to be in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

MacLean owns a store in Peabody called "Kat's Creepy Creations." Back in March, the FBI searched the store and MacLean's home in Salem, Massachusetts.

Kat's Creepy Creations in Peabody CBS Boston

Prosecutors say she, Taylor and the Lodges took human remains from the morgue and brought them to New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, where Taylor lives, from 2018 to March of this year.

According to the criminal complaint, the object of the conspiracy was "to profit from the interstate shipment, purchase, and sale of stolen human remains."

Prosecutors say Cedric Lodge stole "heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains, without the knowledge or permission of HMS, and removed those remains from the morgue in Massachusetts and transported them to his residence in New Hampshire."

Lodge and his wife allegedly sold the stolen body parts to MacLean, Taylor and others "and sometimes shipped those remains through the United States Postal Service to Pennsylvania and elsewhere."

Sometimes Lodge let MacLean, Taylor and others into the morgue to choose what body parts to buy, prosecutors said.

MacLean is also accused of selling the human remains and storing them at her Peabody shop.



In one instance, prosecutors said MacLean "agreed to purchase two dissected faces for $600" from Cedric Lodge in October 2020.

In another, investigators claimed MacLean shipped human skin to a man in Pennsylvania in mid-2021 and "engaged his services to tan the skin to create leather."

Taylor allegedly sent more than $37,000 to Denise Lodge to pay for body parts stolen from the morgue by her husband, according to the criminal complaint.

"On November 20, 2020, Taylor sent Denise Lodge $200 with a memo than read, "braiiiiiins," the complaint said.