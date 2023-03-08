FBI searches Peabody 'creepy doll' business and owner's home in Salem

PEABODY - When business owners in the 58 Mills complex in Peabody saw eight or more men in uniform in their hallway on Tuesday, they told WBZ-TV they assumed there was maintenance work being done.

It was only when they saw the labeled jackets they realized the FBI was inside the building.

"I can confirm that the FBI was conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," an FBI spokesperson told WBZ. The FBI did not comment further on exactly what they were looking for.

"They were taking things out of the shop and putting them into boxes," a neighbor in the complex said.

Kat's Creepy Creations in Peabody CBS Boston

According to witnesses, the FBI was searching "Kat's Creepy Creations," a shop that makes "creepy dolls, oddities, and bone art," according to its Instagram page.

Witnesses told WBZ the FBI agents were at the complex, which houses various different businesses, from morning until late afternoon. They said the agents were lugging what looked like wrapped suitcases and boxes out of the shop.

"I was like OK, what's happening," said Mary, who works on the first floor. "It's kind of weird because it's your place of work so you want to be safe, you want to feel safe."

FBI agents searched the Salem property of the owner of Kat's Creepy Creations on March 7, 2023. Courtesy Photo

The FBI was also seen at the shop owner's home on Pleasant Street in Salem digging in the yard Tuesday.

"They set up two tents in the backyard, seemed to be like a lab set up. A pick up truck was here with the back loaded with equipment, forensic-type equipment. They spent eight hours here collecting a large number of boxes. Totes, bags were brought out," a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified told WBZ Wednesday.

"It was a tad unnerving, if you really want to know, especially seeing people in Tyvex suits."

The owner of Kat's Creepy Creations told WBZ-TV Wednesday she had no comment.

One of the Mills 58 property owners issued this statement to WBZ:

Per the Head Investigator on this matter, the FBI was granted permission by the business owner to enter their business suite yesterday, and has stated that there is no threat or danger to the property or its tenants whatsoever. This is an isolated incident and is unrelated to the remaining Mills 58 businesses and property ownership.