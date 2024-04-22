Karen Read murder trial resumes with fourth day of jury selection

DEDHAM – Jury selection in the murder trial of Karen Read is resuming Monday as the process nears completion in the high-profile case.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowbank. Read's attorneys plan to mount a third-party culprit defense. They say O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the Canton home where he was found, then dragged outside.

Jury selection got underway last week at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. Attorneys and the judge spent three days narrowing down hundreds of prospective jurors.

So far, a total of 12 jurors have been seated. To begin the trial, 12 jurors and four alternates are needed.

What happens during jury selection?

The process Monday is expected to be nearly identical to the first three days.

Dozens of potential jurors are brought in and questioned as a group about potential bias or personal connections related to the case.

Then, they fill out a 29-question survey. Once that is complete, prospective jurors are questioned individually by the judge and attorneys from both sides. After that step, they are either added to the jury or sent home.

Motions in the Karen Read trial

Judge Beverly Cannone is also still considering a motion from the defense that was filed last week. The motion asks the court to move the physical location of the jury box so the full panel can see witnesses' faces.

Both sides are awaiting a decision on some of the evidence that may be used during the trial. That includes DNA results the prosecution wants to include on a piece of hair found on the tail light of Read's SUV.

Read's supporters have been present outside the courthouse throughout the start of the trial. Many holding signs and wearing shirts supporting Read, the group must stand outside a 200-foot "buffer zone" that was established by the judge in order to maintain an unbiased jury.