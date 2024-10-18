Karen Read murder trial security cost Massachusetts State Police $258,278

DEDHAM - As Karen Read prepares for her second murder trial, Massachusetts State Police say they spent more than a quarter of a million dollars on security for her first trial.

State Police released a breakdown of what they spent on Read's first trial Thursday.

Karen Read trial security cost

Troopers at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham were paid $50,166.23 for 806 regular hours of duty and $208,112.71 more for 2,263.8 hours of overtime. The final bill for Massachusetts taxpayers came to a whopping $258,278.94.

Karen Read outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The trial lasted two-and-a-half months. It started with jury selection on April 16 and ended on July 1 when Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial after jurors said they were "deeply divided" and could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The trial drew large crowds of supporters for both sides outside the courthouse. State Police had to barricade the front when the mistrial was announced.

Read's second trial is scheduled to begin January 27, 2025.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 44, is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene and manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police officer John O'Keefe on January 29, 2022.

Prosecutors said she ran him down with her SUV after a night of heavy drinking and left him to die in a snowstorm.

Read's attorneys said she was framed and that O'Keefe was actually killed inside the Canton home of Boston police officer Brian Albert and dragged outside. Read dropped O'Keefe off at Albert's home before he died.

Karen Read appeal

Read is appealing two charges against her - second degree murder and leaving the scene. Oral arguments will be heard by a full panel of Massachusetts' highest court on November 6.

Read's attorneys argue several jurors came forward after the mistrial saying they unanimously agreed to acquit Read on those two charges, even though they never told Judge Cannone.

Prosecutors filed a brief to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Wednesday saying there is no basis for dismissing the charges.